The Latest: More than 200 migrants rescued in Med; seek port

FILE - In this Friday, May 4, 2018 file photo, migrants and refugees wait outside the European Asylum Support Service offices inside the camp of Moria on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece. A fleet of cars and a bus has set off from the Netherlands on Friday, Dec. 21 in a continent-crossing convoy that aims to raise awareness of the plight of migrants languishing in overcrowded Greek island camps and maybe even bring some of them back to the Netherlands. Petros Giannakouris, file AP Photo