After Year of the Woman, 2020 buzz so far focuses on the men

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the 2018 Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas, makes his concession speech at his election night party in El Paso, Texas. A year defined by the political power of women is ending with men enjoying much of the attention. Outgoing Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders have emerged as early favorites in the opening phase of the 2020 campaign. Eric Gay AP Photo