Brazil AG seeks corruption charges against President Temer

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2017 file photo, Brazil's President Michel Temer arrives for the swearing-in ceremony for newly named Attorney General Raquel Dodge, pictured in background, in Brasilia, Brazil. Dodge says that Temer is at the epicenter of ongoing institutionalized corruption and sent a request directly to the Supreme Court late Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, to charge him with corruption and money laundering. Eraldo Peres, File AP Photo