Q&A: What’s in the criminal justice bill - and what isn’t

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., center, joins Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, left, in a Instagram Live post as Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, right, watches before they participate in a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, on prison reform legislation. A criminal justice bill passed in the Senate gives judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and boosts prisoner rehabilitation efforts. Susan Walsh AP Photo