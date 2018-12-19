10 Things to Know for Today

Abdel-Hamid, a 14-year-old former child soldier, poses for a photograph at a camp for displaced persons where he took shelter, in Marib, Yemen, in this July 27, 2018, photo. Tasked by Houthi rebel to carry supplies to other fighters in the high mountains, he says he saw children get shot for not obeying orders. He said the front-lines are full of children. Nariman El-Mofty AP Photo