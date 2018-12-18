Lawmakers call for probe into Guatemalan child’s death

New Mexico Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, from left, Texas Reps. Joaquin Castro and Al Green gather before the media after a facility tour at the Border Patrol Station in Lordsburg, N.M., Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Jakelin Caal, 7, and her father were found Dec. 6 along with more than 160 others in a desolate New Mexico region, some 90 miles away from the Border Patrol facility where they were taken into custody. Caal later died. The Albuquerque Journal via AP Roberto E. Rosales