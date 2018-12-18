Guatemala pulls diplomatic credentials of UN body’s workers

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2018 file photo, firecrackers go off as a supporter in favor of a decision by Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales to shut down a U.N.-sponsored anti-graft commission led by Ivan Velasquez, protests outside the United Nations International Commission Against Impunity, CICIG, headquarters in Guatemala City. The Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, that the country withdrew diplomatic immunity from 11 workers with the U.N.-sponsored anti-graft commission who have investigated cases of alleged corruption, including ones targeting President Jimmy Morales’ son and brother. Moises Castillo, File AP Photo