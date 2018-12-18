Judge ends suit over death caused when beach sand collapsed

FILE- In this Oct. 25, 2016, file photo, from left, Sandra Smith, left, Tasha Hart and Domonique McNeil speak at a news conference in Egg Harbor Township N.J., about the drowning deaths of relatives at a beach in North Wildwood N.J. On Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, a judge dismissed Smith's lawsuit, ruling that New Jersey and North Wildwood are entitled to immunity because the land where the death occurred is unimproved public property. At least three people have died at that inlet in similar accidents. Wayne Parry, File AP Photo