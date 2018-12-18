Poll shows Hamas leader would win Palestinian elections

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2014 file photo, Palestinian top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh greets supporters during a rally to commemorate the 27th anniversary of the Hamas militant group, in the northern Gaza Strip. A public opinion poll shows that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas would lose to the leader of the Islamic militant group Hamas if elections were held today. The poll conducted by prominent pollster Khalil Shikaki and released Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 shows that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh would win with 49 percent to Abbas' 42 percent. Adel Hana, File AP Photo