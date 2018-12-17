Kidnapped relative of writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez freed

In this handout photo released by the press office of Colombia's National Police, Melissa Martinez Garcia poses for a photo with the officers that rescued her, in a rural area of Ciengaga, northern Colombia, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Martinez Garcia, grand niece of the late Literature Nobel Price winner Gabriel Garcia Marquez, was kidnapped on Aug. 23, 2018 when she was returning to her home in Santa Marta, from her job on a banana plantation. (Colombia's National Police Press Office via AP) AP