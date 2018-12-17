Prominent artist defends colleague’s disputed school mural

A mural by artist Beau Stanton of actress Ava Gardner is seen at the Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools complex school in Los Angeles Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Protesters say the mural suggests the Japanese imperial battle flag, a symbol that offends Korean groups. The artist, Beau Stanton, denies any connection. The L.A. School District has agreed to paint over the mural during the winter break, said Roberto Martinez, the senior school district administrator for that region, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times. Damian Dovarganes AP Photo