UN force says Israel-Lebanon border tunnels violate truce

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 file photo, an Israeli soldier looks out from one of their new positions, near the southern border village of Mays al-Jabal, Lebanon. Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Monday, 17, 2018 that Lebanese soldiers have gone on alert after Israeli troops placed a barbed wire along the border between the two countries. The agency said Monday's incident occurred on the edge of the southern village of Mays al-Jabal when Israeli troops laid 200-meters (yards) of wire. Hussein Malla, File AP Photo