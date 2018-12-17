White House closer to partial shutdown with wall demand

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller boards Air Force One for campaign rallies in West Virginia and Indiana, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. The White House is digging in on its demand for $5 billion to build a border wall as congressional Democrats stand firm against it, pushing the federal government closer to the brink of a partial shutdown. Miller says Trump is prepared to do “whatever is necessary” to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo