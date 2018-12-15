Girl who died fled intensely poor Guatemalan village

Claudia Maquin, 27, walks with her three children, Abdel Johnatan Domingo Caal Maquin, 9, left, Angela Surely Mariela Caal Maquin, 6 months, middle, and Elvis Radamel Aquiles Caal Maquin, 5, right, as they leave Domingo Caal Chub's house, Claudia's father in law, in Raxruha, Guatemala, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Claudia Maquin's daughter, 7-year-old Jakelin Amei Rosmery Caal, died in a Texas hospital, two days after being taken into custody by border patrol agents in a remote stretch of New Mexico desert. Oliver de Ros AP Photo