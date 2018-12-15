Brazil’s gay couples exchange vows in collective ceremony

Two women celebrate after getting married in a group marriage of forty same sex couples in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. With the election of ultra-rightist Jair Bolsonaro as president, hundreds of same sex couples began to marry, fearing that the administration of Bolsonaro, who accumulates a history of homophobic and derogatory comments towards gays, could hinder the union of people of the same sex. Nelson Antoine AP Photo