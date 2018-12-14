Brazilian president orders extradition of Cesare Battisti

FILE - In this April 12, 2012 file photo, Cesare Battisti attends the presentation of his new book about his experience in an Italian prison, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. A Brazilian supreme court judge ordered the arrest of Battisti on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. but that the president would have the final word over his extradition to Italy. Battisti escaped from Italian prison in 1981 while awaiting trial on four counts of murder allegedly committed when he was a member of the Armed Proletarians for Communism. He was convicted in absentia in 1990. Silvia Izquierdo, File AP Photo