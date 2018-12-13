Brazil police serve warrants in case of slain councilwoman

FILE - In this March 20, 2018 file photo, people hold hands in front of a banner with a question that reads in Portuguese "Who killed Marielle and Anderson?" during a protest demanding justice for their deaths, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brazilian police served on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, several arrest, search and seizure warrants in connection with the murder of the councilwoman and her driver nine months ago. Leo Correa, File AP Photo