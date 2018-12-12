Nebraska city keeps paying Kobach to defend immigration rule

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018 file photo Republican Kansas gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach addresses the crowd during a campaign rally in Topeka, Kan. An eastern Nebraska city will continue paying Kobach at least $10,000 a year to defend its immigration ordinance even though the last legal challenge to the rule ended in 2014. Fremont's City Council unanimously approved its annual agreement with Kobach on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Charlie Riedel, file AP Photo