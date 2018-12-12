Mexican president starts process to scrap education reforms

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2018 file photo, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at a rally at the Tlatelolco Plaza in Mexico City. Lopez Obrador signed on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, an initiative that would cancel the controversial education reforms of his predecessor. It was one of Lopez Obrador’s most oft-repeated campaign promises and a gift to teachers’ unions. Christian Palma, File AP Photo