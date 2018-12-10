In this Nov. 30, 2018 photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is joined by Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Md., at a news conference to discuss their priorities when they assume the majority in the 116th Congress in January, at the Capitol in Washington. While tea party Republicans swept to power to stop things -- repeal Obamacare, roll back environmental regulations and decrease the size and scope of government -- Democrats are marching into the majority to build things back up. And after spending eight downcast years in the minority, they can’t wait to get started.
Nation & World

No party of ‘no’ here: House Dems like governing

By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent

December 10, 2018 04:49 PM

WASHINGTON

As House control is about to switch, it's serving as a reminder about Democrats: They like government. And governing.

While tea party Republicans swept to power to stop things -- repeal Obamacare, roll back environmental regulations and decrease the size and scope of government -- Democrats are marching into the majority to build it back up. And after spending eight downcast years in the minority, they can't wait to get started.

Democrats say the goal is not necessarily a return to big government — or to quickly start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump — but to reassert Congress' ability to govern, which they say diminished under Republicans.

Says Rep. Peter DeFazio, who's waited 32 years to chair the Transportation committee says, "We've got a lot of corked-up energy."

