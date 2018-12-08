Russia’s most famous human rights activist dies at 91

FILE In this file photo taken on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, congratulates the Moscow Helsinki Group Chair and human rights activist Lyudmila Alexeyeva, during a ceremony to present the 2017 State Awards for Outstanding Achievements in Human Rights and and Charity Work in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia . Alexeyeva, who was forced into exile by Soviet authorities after founding Russia's oldest human rights organization in 1976, passed away in a Moscow hospital Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 at age 91. Pool Photo via AP, File Yuri Kochetkov