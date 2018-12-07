Polish Church urged to check sex abuse claims against priest

FILE - In this June 18, 2005 file photo former President Lech Walesa, left, welcomes father Henryk Jankowski at a party in Walesa's honor in Gdansk, Poland. Allegations against the late Mgr. Jankowski, one of the key figures in the Solidarity 1980 strikes, surfaced this week that he sexually abused minors. Czarek Sokolowski AP Photo