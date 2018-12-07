Ex-inmates: Torture rife in prisons run by Yemen rebels

Nurses change the dressings on the severe burns covering Monir al-Sharqi, at the Marib General Hospital in Yemen in this July 25, 2018 photo. The Yemeni lab technician disappeared for a year and some in his family and other activists believe he was detained and tortured by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who finally doused him with acid and dumped him in a stream. His torture was so extreme he has lost his memory and can barely speak, mumbling unintelligibly when asked questions. Nariman El-Mofty AP Photo