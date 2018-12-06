Settlement over claims of hidden evidence in St. Louis case

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Louis Police Department shows former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley. A civil case settlement announced Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, calls for an additional $500,000 to be paid to the daughter of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black man killed by Stockley in 2011. An earlier court case resulted in a $900,000 payment, but the additional money comes amid claims that evidence was hidden from her attorneys.(St. Louis Police Department via AP, File) AP