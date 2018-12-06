North Carolina GOP open to new election if fraud found

A leader of the North Carolina Republican Party says the organization would be open to a new election if an investigation were to find a high likelihood that wrongdoing swayed the state's unresolved congressional race.
North Carolina GOP Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse texted a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday saying that the GOP would "fully support a new election" if the state's election board shows that absentee ballot irregularities likely changed the outcome of the 9th district U.S. House race.
However, he said that if the outcome would not have been changed, the Republican candidate should be certified the winner.
Republican Mark Harris holds a narrow lead over Democrat Dan McCready.
The state's election board has declined to certify the results because of allegations of fraud and irregularities involving mail-in ballots.
Comments