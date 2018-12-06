NYPD officer faces May trial in Eric Garner chokehold death

Gwen Carr, center, mother of Eric Garner, stands with Rev. Al Sharpton, right, during a news conference outside of New York Police headquarters, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in New York. Daniel Pantaleo, a New York City police officer accused in the 2014 chokehold death of Garner, an unarmed black man, will face a disciplinary trial in May. Julio Cortez AP Photo