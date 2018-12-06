Russia’s highest court upheld land swap deal in Caucasus

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 file photo, local people with a Ingushetia region flag attend a protest against the new land swap deal agreed by the heads of the Russian regions of Ingushetia and Chechnya, in Ingushetia's town Nazran, Russia. Russia's highest court on Thursday Dec. 6, 2018, upheld a land swap deal in the North Caucasus which caused large-scale protests. Musa Sadulayev, File AP Photo