Copa Libertadores final: A sign of Argentina’s decadence

In this Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 photo, a River Plate soccer fan poses for a photo prior the final soccer match of the Copa Libertadores between River Plate and Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The final match of the Copa Libertadores has been pushed back after the bus carrying the Boca Juniors players was attacked by fans as it drove to the Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium. Sebastian Pani AP Photo