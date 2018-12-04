After 20-year wait, refugee sees ‘bright future’ in UK

Tag Bashir daughter Destiny, 7, right, plays with her friend at a corrugated iron home in British military base in Dhekelia, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. After two decades of living in a legal limbo on a British military base, Bashir says he sees a "bright future" for his wife and three children after the UK government granted him and 30 fellow refugees permanent residency. Petros Karadjias AP Photo