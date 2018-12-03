UN: New information could shed light on Hammarskjold crash

FILE - In this May 19, 1953, file photo, Dag Hammarskjold, recently appointed secretary general of the United Nations who is on a visit to Sweden, smokes his pipe at a press conference held at the Foreign Office in Stockholm. The U.N. legal chief says new information has been received that could shed light on the mysterious 1961 plane crash that killed Hammarskjold on a peace mission to newly independent Congo. Miguel de Serpa Soares told the U.N. General Assembly on Monday, Dec, 3, 2018, that the information comes from intelligence, security and defense archives and other sources. (AP Photo, File) AP AP