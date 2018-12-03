Former President George H.W. Bush wears American flag socks as he presents roses to the new Houston Texans cheerleaders during a ceremony introducing the new squad at the team’s NFL football training facility in Houston on April 17, 2013. Bush often sported bright socks, sometimes with loud, unusual patterns. He died Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Houston at age 94.
Former President George H.W. Bush wears American flag socks as he presents roses to the new Houston Texans cheerleaders during a ceremony introducing the new squad at the team's NFL football training facility in Houston on April 17, 2013. Bush often sported bright socks, sometimes with loud, unusual patterns. He died Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Houston at age 94.
Houston asks residents to honor Bush with colorful socks

December 03, 2018 03:02 PM

Houston's mayor is urging residents to wear colorful socks as they honor George H.W. Bush during a tribute at City Hall in a nod to one of the former president's favorite fashion accessories.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says the Monday evening event will be in front of City Hall and feature music and community leaders. Turner says those in attendance should "wear their own colorful socks."

Bush often sported bright socks at public events, sometimes with loud and unusual patterns. Bush died Friday at his Houston home at age 94.

His casket was being transported to Washington on Monday for a state funeral later this week.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted Monday that Bush "will be carried to his final rest" wearing gray socks saluting the Armed Forces. He says the socks pay tribute to Bush's "lifetime of service," which started when he was an 18-year-old Naval aviator during World War II.

