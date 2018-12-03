Exam: Black man killed by officer shot 3 times in back

Attorney Ben Crump discusses the results of a forensic examination on Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr., who was fatally shot by police in a shopping mall on Thanksgiving day, during a news conference in Birmingham, Ala., on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. Crump, who represents Bradford’s family, says a report shows the 21-year-old black man suffered three gunshot wounds to the back side of his body. Jay Reeves AP Photo