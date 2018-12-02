Wisconsin Republicans forge ahead with power-stripping bills

Wisconsin Gov.-elect Tony Evers speaks at the Ward 4 building in Milwaukee on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Democrats in Wisconsin girded for a fight and encouraged voters to speak out as Republicans prepared to move ahead quickly this week with a highly unusual and sweeping lame-duck session to pass a series of proposals that would weaken both Democratic Gov.-elect Evers and Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul. Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP Meg Jones