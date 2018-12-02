Bush retained sense of humor till the end, Jim Baker says

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2011 file photo, former President George H.W. Bush, left, and former Secretary of State James A. Baker III share a moment as they talk about the Gulf War and liberation of Kuwait, during an interview in Houston. Bush didn’t lose his sense of humor even as he was letting go of life. Bush’s longtime friend James A. Baker III tells the story of how his wife, Susan, put a hand on the former president’s forehead and told him he’s loved very much. At which point Baker says Bush “cocked” open an eye and quipped, “Well, you better hurry.” David J. Phillip AP Photo