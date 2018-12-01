Mattis: Putin tried to ‘muck around’ in US midterm elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the media after the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Putin and Trump “said hi to each other,” according to the Russian leader’s spokesman, but didn’t shake hands or otherwise interchange, even during the “family photo” when leaders rub elbows as they get into place and usually exchange small talk. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Mikhail Klimentyev AP