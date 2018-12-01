The family of former President George H.W. Bush

FILE - In this 1964 file photo, George H.W. Bush sits on couch with his wife, Barbara, and their children. George W. Bush sits at right behind his mother. Behind couch are Neil and Jeb Bush. Sitting with parents are Dorothy and Marvin Bush. The Kennedys had their New England coastal hideaway in Hyannis Port, a Camelot-like mystique and a political godfather in Joseph P. Kennedy. For the country’s other political dynasty, the Bushes , it was a summer home in Maine and the West Texas oil patch that created a mix of Yale blue-blood and backcountry cowboy. Their patriarch was George H.W. Bush, a World War II hero, Texas congressman, the director of the CIA, vice president and eventually president. File AP Photo