Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, left, watches President Donald Trump, right, walk past him as they gather for the group photo at the start of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Leaders from the Group of 20 industrialized nations are meeting in Buenos Aires for two days starting today. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo
Snubbed by Trump, Putin charms other players at G20

By ANGELA CHARLTON Associated Press

November 30, 2018 06:03 PM

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina

Russia is putting on a brave face after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly junked a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian officials said Friday that It's all about internal U.S. politics and "anti-Russian hysteria."

But Trump's snub was a clear kick to Putin just as he arrived at a Group of 20 summit where Western leaders banded together to denounce Russia's actions in Ukraine.

So Putin turned elsewhere for attention.

He subbed Turkey's president for the time slot he had reserved for Trump, and sought to strengthen his alliance with China and other non-Western economies.

And Putin cozied up at Friday's round-table talks to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, somewhat of a fellow outcast at the G-20 over his suspected role in the killing of a dissident journalist.

