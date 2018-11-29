Warnings grow over unsanitary conditions in Tijuana shelter

A migrant, part of the migrant caravan, try to cross a flooded area after bathing at a sports complex where more than 5,000 Central American migrants are sheltering in Tijuana, Mexico, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. As Mexico wrestles with what to do with the thousands of people camped out in the border city of Tijuana, President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s government signaled that it would be willing to house the migrants on Mexican soil while they apply for asylum in the United States, a key demand of U.S. President Donald Trump. Ramon Espinosa AP Photo