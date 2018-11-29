China expresses concerns over US warships in Taiwan Strait

China says it expressed concerns to the U.S. over the passage of a pair of Navy warships through the Taiwan Strait, days ahead of a planned meeting between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters Thursday that Taiwan was the "most important and sensitive issue" in relations between the sides.
China's defense ministry also said it had closely followed the warships' passage.
The 160 kilometer (100 mile)-wide Taiwan Strait is split down the middle between Taiwan and China, but there is no international law restricting civilian or military shipping from passing through it.
Trump and Xi are due to meet in Argentina on Saturday amid tensions over self-governing Taiwan and a brewing trade war between the sides.
