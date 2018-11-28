House approval means Delta Queen closer to cruising again

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2013, file photo, the Delta Queen riverboat is moored at Coolidge Park on in downtown Chattanooga, Tenn. The U.S. House on Tuesday, Nov. 218, 2018, approved a bill that will allow the Delta Queen to cruise the nation’s rivers once again after a 10-year layoff. President Donald Trump must still sign the bill. Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File John Rawlston