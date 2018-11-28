Supreme Court weighs constitutional case on excessive fines

IN this Aug. 13, 2018, file photo, Tyson Timbs poses for a portrait at his aunt’s home in Marion, Ind. Five years ago, Timbs had his $42,000 Land Rover taken by the government in a process known as “civil asset forfeiture,” after he pled guilty to selling $260 of heroin. Lawyers for Timbs and the State of Indiana will argue whether Eighth Amendment protection from “excessive fines” applies to civil forfeitures at the state level, in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Nov. 28, 2018. The Indianapolis Star via AP Jenna Watson