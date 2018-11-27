Man who had heart attack after Hawaii missile alert sues

FILE - This Jan. 13, 2018 file smartphone screen capture shows a false incoming ballistic missile emergency alert sent from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency system. A man who suffered a heart attack shortly after Hawaii mistakenly issued an alert about a ballistic missile is suing the state. The lawsuit filed in state court Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, said the sending of the false missile alert and failing to cancel it in a timely manner was a substantial factor in causing James Sean Shields’ heart attack on Jan. 13. Caleb Jones, File AP Photo