US sued for $60 million after infant in detention later died

FILE - In this June 30, 2015, file photo, signs are seen at the entrance to the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. Lawyers for the mother of a toddler who died several weeks after being released from the nation’s largest family detention center have filed a legal claim seeking $60 million from the U.S. government for the child’s death. Attorneys for Yazmin Juarez submitted the claim Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Eric Gay, File AP Photo