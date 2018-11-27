Police: Gunman kills 1 at municipal building, is arrested

David Green, 72, of Swiftwater, Pa., sits in the back of an unmarked police vehicle on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Mountainhome, Pa. Green, who may have been having trouble getting permits for work on his property, shot and killed a township employee in a government building Tuesday, then paced the hallway with his head in his hands until police arrived to take him into custody, authorities said. The Times-Tribune via AP Butch Comegys