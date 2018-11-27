21 held in melee over Malaysian temple land dispute

Police remove the wreckage of a burned car after rioting outside Sri Maha Mariamman temple in Subang, Malaysia, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Rioting broke out amid a dispute over the relocation of the Indian temple. The melee began early Monday morning when a group of intruders attacked Indian devotees praying at the temple. Another group of men retaliated early Tuesday morning by vandalizing the office of property developer MCT Berhad and torching vehicles. Vincent Thian AP Photo