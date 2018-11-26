Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids backs Pelosi bid for House speaker

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2018, file photo, Kansas Democratic Rep.-elect Sharice Davids walks past members of the media after checking-in for orientation for new members of Congress in Washington. Davids plans to cast one of her first votes for Nancy Pelosi as House speaker, saying Kansans didn’t elect her to go to Washington “to play political games and take symbolic protest votes.” Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo