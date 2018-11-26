Military helicopter crashes in Istanbul; 4 soldiers killed

Firefighters and security members work after a military helicopter with five soldiers on board crashed in an Istanbul neighborhood on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, killing four of them, officials said. The fifth soldier was rushed to a hospital with injuries. The state-run Anadolu Agency said the helicopter, which was on a training flight, hit the roof of a building and crashed in between apartment blocks in Istanbul’s Sancaktepe neighborhood, on the Asian side of the city that straddles two continents. Emrah Gurel AP Photo