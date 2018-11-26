Trial to begin for man charged in white nationalist rally

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Alex Fields Jr. Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of Fields, accused of killing a woman during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in 2017. His trial is scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Charlottesville Circuit Court. (Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP, File) AP