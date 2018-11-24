Zimbabwe’s Mugabe no longer able to walk, president says

FILE - In this Sunday, July 29, 2018 file photo, former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe holds a press briefing at his residence in Harare. Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe is no longer able to walk as his health declines, his successor says. President Emmerson Mnangagwa told ruling party supporters at a rally Saturday, Nov. 24 that the 94-year-old Mugabe has been in a hospital in Singapore for the past two months. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, file AP Photo