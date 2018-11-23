The Latest: Death toll from N. California wildfire now 84

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018, file photo, residences leveled by a wildfire line a neighborhood in Paradise, Calif. Mass shootings, hurricanes, fires - for many people across the nation, 2018 was a year of loss unlike any other. As the quintessentially American holiday of Thanksgiving approaches, some will abandon traditions or chose not to mark the holiday at all. Others will celebrate new friendships forged in the wake of tragedy. Noah Berger, File AP Photo